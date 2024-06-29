School chalked up?

The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) understood to be securing a primary school site at Queenstown’s Ladies Mile as part of a huge planned residential subdivision in the area.

While landowners are remaining tightlipped, one party proposed a 3-hectare primary school on its site two years ago.

That was part of a masterplan that was ‘referred’ under the last government’s Covid recovery fast-track consenting legislation, but the landowner didn’t proceed with it.

The proposed Ladies Mile subdivision — awaiting sign-off from the Minister for the Environment — is on the other side of the Ladies Mile highway from Shotover Primary School, which has a 900-student capacity.

There’s arguably more pressure, however, on MoE to secure a site for a second high school, as Wakatipu High is fast closing in on capacity at its Remarkables Park campus.