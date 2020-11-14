Several injured in separate crashes in South

Several people have ended up in hospital as a result of crashes around the region today.

In the first accident, a motorcyclist received minor injuries when his machine apparently collided with the rear of a van on the Crown Range Rd this morning, emergency services said.

A St John spokeswoman said the motorcyclist was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital after emergency services were alerted about 9.08am.

Another person with minor injuries was taken to the same hospital by ambulance after another apparent nose-to-tail accident near Frankton, about 10.55am, also involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Meanwhile, two occupants of a car, one with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance after a car left State Highway 1 north of Milton at 1.48pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.