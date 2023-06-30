Snow hits Crown Range ahead of weekend storm

A still from the MetService's Crown Range traffic camera this morning.

Snow has returned to the Crown Range ahead of forecast heavy falls across the South at the weekend.

Queenstown Lakes District Council crews have gritted the Crown Range, which runs between Wānaka and Queenstown, but the council says icy patches are still possible.

Elsewhere in the Lakes District Cardrona Valley Road is "wet and very cold" with black ice likely.

Snow fell on the Crown Range overnight. Crews have cleared it and gritted the road. Icy patches are still possible.

With temperatures hovering below zero in some parts of the Whakatipu Basin, ice could start to form around daybreak.

MetService has issued heavy snow watches for parts of the South as a winter storm looks set to arrive at the start of the school holidays. Image: MetService

In Wānaka and the Upper Clutha wet roads and cold temperatures mean ice may also be an issue, QLDC says.

"Crews are monitoring roads and gritting where required, but they can't physically check every single road in the district and spot every small patch of ice.

"Reduce your speeds, increase your following distance, and watch for changing conditions come daybreak."

MetService yesterday issued heavy snow watches for Otago south of Queenstown, Alexandra and Mosgiel, including Southland and Stewart Island from 3pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

There was also a chance of gale-force winds about the eastern coast of Otago and Southland over the weekend.

The forecaster said snow was expected to about 100 metres, with heavy falls possible above about 300 metres.