Snowsports athletes are taking on the world

Queenstown freeskier Madeleine Disbrowe will compete for New Zealand at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, starting on Sunday. PHOTO: WINTER GAMES NZ

Young Queenstown snowsports athlete Madeleine Disbrowe’s about to make her Olympic debut in South Korea.

The 15-year-old’s one of a 12-strong New Zealand team competing at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, which run from Sunday till February 1.

Madeleine’s results last year included winning the Australia New Zealand Cup freeski slopestyle at The Remarkables, a third placing in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships at Cardrona in August, and picking up the silver medal in the freeski big air in Switzerland last February.

Madeleine Disbrowe. PHOTO: NZOC

In South Korea she’s set to compete in the freeski slopestyle and big air disciplines, alongside Lake Hawea’s Luke Harrold, 15, and Aucklanders Mischa Thomas, 15 and Fergus McArthur, 17.

Te Anau snowboarder Ava Beer, 15, who finished second at last year’s World Rookie Tour Finals, will be lining up in the snowboard slopestyle and big air, as will reigning 2023 snowboard slopestyle junior world champ Lucia Georgalli, 16.

Wānaka’s Campbell Melville Ives, 17, will compete in the snowboard halfpipe, while Wānaka ski racer Hemi Meikle, 17, has been selected for slalom, with additional starting options in giant slalom, Super G and alpine combined, and Naseby’s Maggie Dowling, 17, will compete in the women’s single luge event.

In Switzerland, Queenstown snowboarders Tiarn Collins, 25 and Lyon Farrell, 25, along with Wānaka’s Rocco Jamieson, 17, are this week competing in the FIS World Cup — LAAX Open, as are freeskiers Ruby Star Andrews, 18, of Queenstown, and Luca Harrington, 19, of Wānaka, both competing in the freeski slopestyle.

Meantime Queenstown ski racer Alice Robinson finished 21st on Sunday in the women’s Super-G at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, held in Austria, on Sunday.

She’s next expected in action in the FIS World Cup GS in Slovakia this Saturday.