Suspicious fire began in scrub

A suspicious fire on a hill above Queenstown has been referred to police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca, attended the scene in Hanson Rd, Queenstown Hill, yesterday.

The blaze began in some overgrown scrub on the side of the road between some houses, then took hold on a steep slope.

"The brigades did a good job in stopping it from getting to any of the homes," Mr Milne-Maresca said.

Three appliances and a tanker responded to the grass fire about 5.40pm.

The fire reached a size of about 100m by 30m and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist.

It was brought under control about 6.50pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz