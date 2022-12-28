Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Suspicious fire began in scrub

    By Oscar Francis
    A suspicious fire on a hill above Queenstown has been referred to police.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca, attended the scene in Hanson Rd, Queenstown Hill, yesterday.

    The blaze began in some overgrown scrub on the side of the road between some houses, then took hold on a steep slope.

    "The brigades did a good job in stopping it from getting to any of the homes," Mr Milne-Maresca said.

    Three appliances and a tanker responded to the grass fire about 5.40pm.

    The fire reached a size of about 100m by 30m and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist.

    It was brought under control about 6.50pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

