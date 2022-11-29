Teenager shows tons of talent

Hugo Bogue after his innings in Oamaru yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hugo Bogue has the number over St Thomas of Canterbury College cricket sides.

Last year, at a youth cricket tournament in Oamaru, the Queenstown teenager helped himself to 135 playing against a St Thomas side.

Yesterday, back at the same tournament, he did considerably better.

The Wakatipu High School cricketer scored 295 not out in a 40-over game, again against a side from the same Christchurch school.

He hit 34 fours and 13 sixes yesterday as the ball went all over Centennial Park.

The year 10 pupil went in halfway through the third over and proceeded to send the ball in every direction.

"Yeah, it went well. It was a pretty good day," Hugo (14) said.

"I was getting told when I was on 50, 100, 150 but I had no idea I was getting that close to a triple ton," he said.

"The boundaries were short, ridiculously short really, so that helped."

Unfortunately for the opposition, he was dropped on five and went on to totally dominate.

Hugo was stuck at the other end, when the final Wakatipu batter was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings.

His side made 405, and the next best score was extras on 46. St Thomas could only reply with 50 to give Wakatipu a huge win.

Hugo has been in good form, making an unbeaten 79 for the Otago Country Hawke Cup team, carrying his bat, in a warm-up game against Otago under-19 in Alexandra on Sunday.

He is a member of the Otago Emerging Volts squad.

He was tired after the big knock yesterday but will be back into it today.

And his opponent?

St Thomas of Canterbury College again, a year 10 team, this time.