Three-course model still on cards

Photo: Getty Images

The only thing holding back New Zealand Open golf tourney organisers from introducing a third course is revenue.

At present, the Open, which starts today, is played across Millbrook Resort’s Remarkables and Coronet 18 over four days — initially it was played between Sir Michael Hill’s private course, The Hills, and Millbrook — but there’s been a long-held desire to introduce another championship course into the mix.

While it will add cost, it’ll also relieve pressure on amateurs who, this week, have the first tee time at 7.40am and the last at 2.15pm — the latter will be on the course till about 7pm at night, "and that’s breaking point", tournament director Michael Glading says.

"If we ever had a two-hour weather delay, you would be in big trouble.

"So if you have three courses, you immediately alleviate that problem."

Having the last tee-off at 1pm will mean amateurs — who pay big money to play in the tournament — will have more time for relaxation and to enjoy the Whakatipu.

He says Jack’s Point will provide their course "tomorrow" to help the Open, but right now a lack of revenue’s holding them back, but he also notes there are a few additional logistical challenges with Jack’s, and a different weather pattern.

That’s why the event team’s eyeing up the new Hogan Gully course.

Being developed by Queenstown tourism and property heavyweight Sir John Davies, and designed by Gil Hanse, the world’s leading golf course architect, and local NZ Golf Hall of Famer Greg Turner, on 158.8 hectares off Hogans Gully Rd, it’s expected to open in about three years.

"If it was ready next week, we’d move," Glading says.