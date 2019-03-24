Three injured in Gibbston crash

crashgibbstontroxy.jpeg Emergency services at the scene of a head-on crash near Gibbston today. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Three people were injured when a van and truck collided near Queenstown this afternoon.

The crash, on State Highway 6 at the intersection with the Crown Range Rd turn-off, left two people in a moderate condition and one with minor injuries shortly after 2pm.

St John spokeswoman Neha Concisom said they were transported by road ambulances and an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter to Lakes District Hospital in Frankton.

A fire crew also attended as one person was trapped in their vehicle.

The crash closed the Highway near Gibbston, causing traffic to back up extensively at either end, but it reopened within the hour.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the crash involved a truck and a people mover.