Unprovoked attack could have been fatal: judge

A Queenstown man’s unprovoked attack on two men outside a bar could have had fatal consequences, a judge says.

Sentencing Luke Antony Buist-Jones, 30, in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, Judge Russell Walker told him only "sheer good luck" prevented him from causing the death of either victim.

Buist-Jones was charged with injuring with intent to injure and assault with intent to injure in relation to the assaults, which occurred outside a Shotover St bar in the resort town about 2.30am on April 20.

The police summary of facts said Buist-Jones began "verbally harassing" an unknown third man, prompting the first victim to intervene, arguing with the defendant.

Without provocation or warning, Buist-Jones hit the first victim in the face with a "coward punch", causing him to fall to the pavement.

After exchanging words with the second victim, the defendant kicked him twice, in the chest and face, then punched him twice to the jaw, knocking him unconscious.

He then walked off.

The judge said the pre-sentence report highlighted alcohol and the defendant’s "violent propensity" as the causes of his offending.

Buist-Jones had told the report writer he did not have a clear memory of the assaults, but after watching CCTV footage, realised he could have walked away from the situation, and felt "ashamed".

His two convictions for drink-driving, in 2010 and 2011, also "pointed to a problem with alcohol", Judge Walker said.

The second victim said he was knocked unconscious in the attack, falling "face first" to the pavement and sustaining a head laceration, a neck injury and bruising.

He continued to have concussion symptoms, including lingering headaches, and had a permanent scar above one eye.

Judge Walker said he had taken account of the defendant’s guilty plea, expression of remorse and the steps he had taken to stay off alcohol, including attending addictions meetings.

He convicted Buist-Jones and imposed six months’ community detention and 12 months’ supervision to enable counselling.

"Please make sure you don’t come back to court on any matter like this, or you risk going to prison."

The defendant must also pay $750 in emotional harm reparation to the second victim.

— Guy Williams, PIJF court reporter