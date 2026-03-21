Village unites for brigade

Arrowtown volunteer fireys, from left, Kelvin Perriman, Marcus Hammett, Murray Forward and Steve Murch, pictured at the recent Arrowtown Lifestyle Village’s Garden Party. PHOTO: RORY BUNNY

Arrowtown Lifestyle Village’s recent annual Garden Party has broken its own fundraising record and boosted the village’s volunteer fire brigade coffers by $14,000.

Held on March 8, more than 435 people attended the event, which featured live music, market stalls, food vendors, a vintage car display, croquet and lawn games, along with the chance to explore the village’s new Altus Townhouse showhomes.

In fact, the volunteer fireys were briefly called into action when a visitor exploring the showhomes needed assistance, proving a timely reminder of the important role the brigade plays in the community.

Village manager Jade Errington says a highlight of the day was a live charity auction, hosted by the village’s sales manager Vicci Lawrence and Queenstown’s Beds R Us and Queenstown Furniture Gallery owner Ricky Proctor, who also donated a prize.

When Arrowtown fire chief Murray Forward was told the final fundraising total — the largest amount the village has raised for a cause — he was ‘‘absolutely astounded’’.

Errington says she loves that the Garden Party is continuing to grow into a true community day out.

Initially, the brigade intended to put funds raised towards installing Starlink to ensure communications during emergencies, but given the larger-than-expected amount, it’s also considering generators.

Errington says the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village is indebted to all who contributed to the success of the day — ‘‘we are incredibly grateful to every one of them’’.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz