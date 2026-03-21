Village unites for brigade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Held on March 8, more than 435 people attended the event, which featured live music, market stalls, food vendors, a vintage car display, croquet and lawn games, along with the chance to explore the village’s new Altus Townhouse showhomes.
In fact, the volunteer fireys were briefly called into action when a visitor exploring the showhomes needed assistance, proving a timely reminder of the important role the brigade plays in the community.
Village manager Jade Errington says a highlight of the day was a live charity auction, hosted by the village’s sales manager Vicci Lawrence and Queenstown’s Beds R Us and Queenstown Furniture Gallery owner Ricky Proctor, who also donated a prize.
When Arrowtown fire chief Murray Forward was told the final fundraising total — the largest amount the village has raised for a cause — he was ‘‘absolutely astounded’’.
Errington says she loves that the Garden Party is continuing to grow into a true community day out.
Initially, the brigade intended to put funds raised towards installing Starlink to ensure communications during emergencies, but given the larger-than-expected amount, it’s also considering generators.
Errington says the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village is indebted to all who contributed to the success of the day — ‘‘we are incredibly grateful to every one of them’’.