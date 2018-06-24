Weather prompts Winter Festival cancellations

A view from a Cardrona webcam this morning.

Queenstown Winter Festival has cancelled today’s mountain events due to extreme weather conditions compromising participant safety.

A media alert from the festival reads: “Due to heavy snow affecting visibility along with strong winds and a deteriorating forecast, the unfortunate decision has been made to cancel today’s Festival events at Cardrona Alpine Resort.”

The popular Tour de Cardies and Mountain Bikes on Snow events were scheduled for this morning.

“Event and mountain staff set the courses for the event late yesterday and were extremely disappointed to make the call this morning however competitor safety is our primary responsibility and we must act with that in mind.”

The festival will refund all entry fees.

The mountain itself though is open.