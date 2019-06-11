Woman claims ignorance after car found down bank

Queenstown police are investigating after a vehicle was found toppled down a bank at the bottom of the Coronet Peak ski field.

A 46-year-old woman, of Queenstown, has been questioned by police after they found blood and alcohol bottles in the car.

The woman told officers she drove to the ski fields on Saturday night and when she attempted to drive down the road, it was too icy, so she parked the vehicle on the side of the road.

She said she locked the car and took the keys.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the car was discovered down a bank at yesterday at 3pm, and the woman said she doesn't know how it came to be there.

Sgt Watt said investigations are ongoing.