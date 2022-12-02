'World's best' award for Queenstown hotel

The Carlin Hotel won the award for best new boutique hotel in 2022. Photo: Supplied

A Queenstown hotel has been named the world’s best new boutique hotel in a global ranking.

The Carlin Hotel in Queenstown was crowned the best new boutique hotel by the Botique Hotel Awards, a publication that has ranked accommodations around the world for 12 years.

It also won the award for the best boutique hotel with a view in Australasia.

Held every year, the awards whittle more than 300 nominations across more than 70 countries down to just 17 winners. These are each considered the ‘best’ according to certain categories related to features or locations.

Categories in 2022 included the best fine dining hotel, city hotel, family-friendly hotel, and, new hotel, which was claimed by The Carlin Hotel.

Opened in April 2022, the 5-star accommodation describes itself as a “one-of-a-kind, boutique hotel and a labour of love” built by the property developer and hospitality expert Kevin Carlin.

Nestled into the hillside, it’s no surprise why the hotel also won the award for best views in Australasia, with suites that overlook Lake Wakatipu and the magnificent mountain ranges.

A handful of suites all include rooftop spas and outdoor living areas and can come with extras like hot tubs, fire pits and an in-room chef or self-playing grand piano.

Boutique Hotel Awards called out The Carlin Hotel’s ‘stunning southern alp and lake Wakatipu views’ plus their restaurant Oro, which often hosts Michelin star chefs and piano performances by Kevin Carlin.

Those who wish to splurge could book out the entire property for a 50-person getaway.

The annual list is judged by a panel of 35 “leading travel experts” who rate the hotels on facilities, location, services, dining, design, concept and “emotional impact.”

Every property up for consideration is visited by a judge.

World’s Best Boutique Hotels 2022

World’s Best Boutique Hotel: San Ysidro Ranch, California, USA

World’s Best Beach Hotel: Velaa Private Island, Maldives

World’s Best City Hotel: Sun Street Hotel, Shoreditch, London

World’s Best Chic Hotel: Hotel TwentySeven, Amsterdam, Netherlands

World’s Best Classic Hotel: Grand Dedale Country House, South Africa

World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel: Hyakuna Garan, Okinawa, Japan

World’s Best Design Hotel: Akademie Street Boutique Hotel, Franschhoek, South Africa

World’s Best Honeymoon Hotel: Drake Bay Getaway Resort, Drake Bay, Costa Rica

World’s Best Relaxation Retreat: Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf, St Barthelemy

World’s Best Romantic Hotel: San Ysidro Ranch, California, USA

World’s Best New Hotel: The Carlin Hotel, Queenstown, New Zealand

World’s Best Spa Hotel: Green Spa Resort Stanglwirt, Going am Wilden Kaiser, Austria

World’s Best Hotel With A View: Pimalai Resort & Spa, Krabi, Thailand

World’s Best Family Hotel: Rockfig Lodge Madikwe Game Reserve, Madikwe, South Africa

Wine Pairing Excellence: Tenuta Montemagno Relais & Wines, Montemagno, Italy

Best Rooftop City Views: The Lumiares Hotel & Spa, Lisbon, Portugal

Best Lake View Hotel: Al Molo 5, Lake Como, Italy