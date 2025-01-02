Rain on way, chance of storms in South

MetService is warning of rain and the chance of thunderstorms later today as unsettled summer conditions continue in the South.

While skies were mostly sunny on Thursday morning, the forecaster said isolated showers could turn to heavy falls and possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

Areas that might see storms were Central Otago, northern Clutha, Dunedin, North Otago, the far south of Canterbury, and inland parts of southern Marlborough, MetService said.

Localised heavy falls of 10 to 20mm/h and hail of 5 to 15mm diameter were possible.

Temperatures were expected to take a dip in the South on Friday, from highs in the early to mid 20s today down to mid-teens tomorrow.

MetService said another low-pressure system was forecast to spread across New Zealand on Friday, bringing rain or showers to many areas.

"Thunderstorms with hail are possible over many central and northern parts of the country during Friday."

- APL