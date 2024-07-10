Record high pressure set to bring full-day freeze

Parts of the South could be in for an all-day inversion layer tomorrow. File photo

A record-setting high-pressure system over the country looks set to deliver a full day of freezing conditions for parts of the South tomorrow.

Niwa says the strongest high-pressure system anywhere on the planet is now centred over New Zealand – and it is likely to strengthen further tomorrow.

The forecaster said barometers had this week registered a national mean sea level pressure record for July, reaching 1045 hectopascals (hPA).

“According to our national climate database, the national mean sea level pressure record is 1046 hPa, occurring a few times in recorded history and as recently as June 2016 in the South Island,” Niwa said.

“The high pressure system over the country is set to peak in intensity tonight and tomorrow, potentially breaking this record.”

Niwa said that in a high-pressure system, air descended and spread outward, typically leading to clear skies, calm conditions, and stable weather.

“While there is certainly a lack of precipitation, some folks may be awakening to foggy or frosty conditions.

"In parts of Central Otago like Alexandra and Clyde, a phenomenon called an inversion may cause the fog and freezing temperatures to last all day.

“We’ll be watching closely.”

MetService earlier said the high was forecast to drive the weather over the country for the week, heralding in clear skies, light winds and frosty nights for most.

"Low sun angle at this time of year means it can take a while for low cloud or fog to clear up, especially in shady inland valleys,” MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

She said it was "a great time to get outdoors for the first week of the school holidays, with bluebird skies and light winds for South Island ski fields".