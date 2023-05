Photo: Government House

Congratulated by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro after their investitures at Government House in Wellington on Friday are (above) John Darby, of Wānaka, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to wildlife conservation and science; and (below) Bruce Ford, of Stewart Island, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community.