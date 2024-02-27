Six60 coming south on tour

Six60 played at the Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin in March last year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One of the biggest bands in the land is heading south to perform in some of the smallest venues in the land.

New Zealand band Six60 has announced a grassroots tour around the country and the South is not missing out.

The band, which has just lost its longtime drummer Eli Paewai, is planning a tour of small venues in small towns in April and May.

The band has played at Eden Park and Forsyth Barr Stadium but the venues will not be as big this time around.

The tour of more than 20 venues will start in the Far North at the Pōtahi Marae in Te Kao and will then weave its way round the country.

The band is going all the way south.

Six60 will play in Queenstown on May 5 and in Invercargill on May 7. The St James Theatre in Gore will host the band the next night and the Opera House in Oamaru will host the band on May 9.

Waimate will host the band on May 11 and the tour will end with a concert on Stewart Island on May 14.

The concert on Stewart Island will be at the island’s community centre, which houses a maximum of 250 people so it could be a fairly tight squeeze.

The band will be recording the performances for a Best Of Grassroots Tour compilation to be released later this year.

Tickets go on sale next Monday.

The band said there would be no additional dates at the venues.

Tour dates

Greymouth May 1

Queenstown May 5

Invercargill May 7

Gore May 8

Oamaru May 9

Waimate May 11

Stewart Island May 14

— Staff reporter