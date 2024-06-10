Snow and thunder for parts of South

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Up to 10cm of snow has been forecast for a major highway in the South, while a cool change may bring thunderstorms to parts of the lower South Island from this evening.

MetStervice has forecast up to 10cm for Milford Road (State Highway 94) in Southland from 9pm, while the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, and the Lindis Pass (SH8) were also likely to be affected.

Temperatures were set to drop as cooler air pushes northwards across the South Island, bringing the risk of snowfall for parts of Southland and Otago above 300 to 400 metres, meteorologist John Law said.

"The combination of wetter weather and cold air brings the ingredients needed to generate some snowfall about the highest parts of the lower South Island tonight."

As the temperature cooled, conditions would become more unstable.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about much of Fiordland, Stewart Island and some coastal parts of mainland Southland and Clutha this evening and tonight.

These may bring localised heavy rain, with intensities of 10mm to 15mm per hour and small hail.

Nationally, the first half of the week was looking like the best time to get any outdoor jobs finished before the weather was set to go downhill on Thursday and Friday, Law said.

“The end of the week looks set to see the return of some windier and wetter weather across many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand. There may be the risk of severe weather."

Snow warnings

Milford Road (SH94)

From 9pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday

A brief period of snow is likely overnight. Expect 5 to 10 cm to accumulate about the Homer Tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres.



Crown Range Road

From 10pm on Monday until 2am on Tuesday

A brief period of snow is likely overnight. Expect 1 to 3 cm to accumulate about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 11pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday

A brief period of snow is likely overnight. Expect 1 to 3 cm to accumulate about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres.



- ODT Online





