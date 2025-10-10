Birthday also a call for more volunteers

Chris Healy moves dirt to ensure optimal soil health. PHOTOS: SHELLEY INON

Ideas have taken root and friendships have blossomed at Temuka’s Community Garden.

The garden will mark its first anniversary this weekend.

While the garden had provided fresh vegetables for many in the community, one volunteer was getting more than her fair share of lemons.

Community garden organiser Tracy Iles Leith’s father Bob Iles had been a big part of developing the idea of the community garden. He died last year, only a month before the garden was officially opened.

Ms Iles Leith’s run of bad luck had not stopped there.

This year, while harvesting Oamaru stone to decorate the outside fence at the community garden, she had injured herself.

Along with two inguinal hernias — for which she had now received surgery — she was also told by an orthopaedic surgeon that she needed a hip replacement.

On top of all of that, the injury had triggered arthritis.

She said for someone who had barely had any pain killers in her entire life, taking them daily was a huge shock.

Sally Williamson tidies up the community garden before this weekend’s celebrations.

A strict limit of how much she could lift had restricted her from visiting the garden as much because she could not resist moving things, which triggered pain.

While she had always realised how important young and strong volunteers were, it had never been clearer than now.

"Even if they had no idea what they were doing."

She said volunteering alongside others they would learn everything they needed to know about growing vegetables.

An upcoming job laying pavers would require someone with experience.

"But we also need bodies to lay them."

While the garden had 25-30 volunteers, they were not at the garden daily.

"Some could be once a week, some could be once a month."

The South Island Organ Company had donated a 5m ladder, removed from the Dunedin Town Hall organ because of health and safety concerns.

It had been repurposed into a welcoming arch near the front gate where a passionfruit vine would be planted.

She was also upcycling a harmonium into a garden bed.

Organisers were offering local artists a space to leave outdoor sculptures or art, with their contact details.

She said with visitors arriving in Temuka simply to see the community garden — some from as far away as Singapore, England and China — there would be a lot of exposure for the art.

The anniversary — which was postponed due to bad weather — would be held this Sunday at noon.

People were encouraged to bring a picnic.