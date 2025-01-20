Delays coming on highway north of Timaru

State Highway 1 will be resealed at multiple places next week. Photo: File image

Motorists using State Highway 1 between Rakaia and Timaru will need to plan for delays shortly.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be resealing multiple sites from this Friday to the end of the month.

NZTA advised drivers to expect stop/go signage during daytime hours and delays of up to 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the highway will be closed at night at two locations for separate periods in March.

The Rangitata River bridge will be closed for one night in mid-March to cut old piles from the bridge. There will be opening times every hour.

NZTA central South Island system manager Mark Pinner said a specific date was yet to be confirmed.

"To ensure disruption for drivers is minimised as much as possible, it will be done as night works during the week, not weekend, when there is less traffic on the highway," Pinner said.

There will be asphaltic concrete resurfacing on the Rangitata River bridge with up to three-hour night closures from March 11 to 14.

In addition, on the Hinds River bridge there will be asphaltic concrete resurfacing with up to three-hour night closures from March 9 to 10.

Significant night works for March also include upgrading the highway in Ashburton, between the river bridge and Dobson St, and resurfacing from Dobson to Moore Sts.

There will also be nighttime resurfacing of the SH1/SH79 Rangitata intersection, with up to 30-minute delays managed with stop/go. And daytime delays of up to 20 minutes at the Rangitata River bridge of up to 20 minutes as bridge piling works continued.

Motorists were advised to check traffic and travel maps on the day for changes to these schedules, given many of the projects were weather and temperature dependent, at journeys. nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions.