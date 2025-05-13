Geraldine rugby coach killed in quad bike accident

Jamie Reith died in a quad bike accident in South Canterbury last week. Photo: Supplied/Geraldine Rugby Club

A Geraldine rugby coach, described as a "mentor" and "second father", has been identified as the victim of a fatal quad bike accident at Waitohi, near Pleasant Point last week.

Jamie Reith, known as "Cocky" or "Reithy" to his friends and players, died in a quad bike accident at a property on Spur Hut Rd on Tuesday last week.

Geraldine Rugby Club released a statement on Friday, paying tribute to the "passionate" club member and senior B men's coach, and offering condolences to his friends and family.

Senior B player Alex "Spatch" Batchelor said he was simply a good man with the rare ability to see the best in players.

"He made time for everyone. He listened. He challenged us. And he always, always had our backs. That’s the legacy he leaves behind, a team of better human beings," Batchelor said.

"We’ll honour you with how we play, how we carry ourselves, and how we live. You didn’t just coach a team, you built a family."

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at about 2.30pm Tuesday.

WorkSafe and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause of the incident.

