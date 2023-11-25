Major delays after crash on Rakaia River Bridge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A vehicle has crashed into the side of the Rakaia River Bridge, causing major traffic issues for those travelling on State Highway 1.
A police spokesman said the crash happened at about 11.10am.
Both lanes of the bridge were closed for about two hours.
The bridge reopened shortly after 1pm under stop/go management but significant delays remain.There were no injuries reported.
The crash appeared to involve a tractor towing ploughing equipment.
The only other route across the Rakaia River is the bridge at Rakaia Gorge, near Mount Hutt about 30 minutes drive away.
That bridge includes a one lane portion, further slowing traffic.
Waka Kotahi is advising people to delay their travel.