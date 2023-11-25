Saturday, 25 November 2023

Updated 1.20 pm

Major delays after crash on Rakaia River Bridge

    A vehicle has crashed into the side of the Rakaia River Bridge, causing major traffic issues for those travelling on State Highway 1. 

    A police spokesman said the crash happened at about 11.10am. 

    Both lanes of the bridge were closed for about two hours. 

    The bridge reopened shortly after 1pm under stop/go management but significant delays remain. 

    There were no injuries reported. 

    The crash appeared to involve a tractor towing ploughing equipment. 

    The only other route across the Rakaia River is the bridge at Rakaia Gorge, near Mount Hutt about 30 minutes drive away. 

    That bridge includes a one lane portion, further slowing traffic. 

    Waka Kotahi is advising people to delay their travel. 