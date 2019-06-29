No comment from runanga

Waihao marae. PHOTO: MAORI MAPS.

The reasons behind a special meeting of Te Runanga o Waihao members that has been called with the intention of standing down its executive committee are being kept quiet.

An advertisement that appeared in the Oamaru Mail on Friday last week invited all registered members of Te Runanga o Waihao to a special general meeting at Waihao marae in Morven, near Waimate, at 10.30am on July 14.

It said the meeting was being held to "stand down the whole of the executive committee and have early elections for a new committee".

Te Runanga o Waihao interim chairwoman Jennifer Thomas said a late change had been made and the meeting would now take place on July 7, at the same time and location in Maori Rd.

Contacted by the Otago Daily Times this week, she said her "hands were tied" and she was not able to comment on why the committee was being stood down, or if the act of standing down the six-person committee was an extreme measure.

Ms Thomas would not be drawn on a report the meeting was taking place as a result of some executive committee members not respecting the wishes of family members in regards to customary Maori etiquette.

Te Runanga o Waihao's primary hapu is Te Runanga o Waihao of Waitaha, Kati Mamoe and Ngai Tahu.