Pair killed in Timaru crash named

Police have named the two people killed in a motorcycle accident in central Timaru near the end of last year.

Tatana Kerei Pehi (21) and Jay Hamuera DJ Ross (21), both of Timaru, died in the crash on Evans St (State Highway 1) on December 29.

A St John spokesman said they were called to the scene about 7.45pm that evening.

Two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were dispatched but both victims died at the scene.

It was the second double-fatal accident on South Island roads that day.

Two people died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley, west of Blenheim, shortly after 6pm.

One person died at the scene, and another died a few hours later.