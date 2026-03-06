SC rallies for Invictus team

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On Saturday, a ceremony was held at the Timaru Town and Country Club to officially hand over a South Canterbury-funded trailer for transporting the wheelchairs used for wheelchair basketball and rugby.
The Invictus Games is an international multisport event for serving military member and former serving members who were either injured, wounded, or fell ill during service.
Project co-ordinator Grant Finlayson said the trailer project had been in the works for the last couple of years.
‘‘I was chatting with Greg [Josephs, team manager] and he needed some money to help to the team. I said ‘I’m not going to give you any money but tell me what you need’ and he started reeling off the list.
‘‘He got to the trailer and I said ‘right, South Canterbury will get you a trailer’. Because of the economy it was a bit of slow process and we didn’t want to put pressure on anyone.
New Zealand Invictus Games team manager Lieutenant-colonel Greg Josephs said the new trailer would be a massive asset for the team.
‘‘This is what we call a combat enabler, this now enables us to move around the country with our wheelchairs. I’ve been to the last three campaigns in a management role, and in New Zealand we do struggle to get exposure.’’
‘‘That ain’t going to be a problem any more, because this thing’s going to get towed around the country to all of our training camps and the competitions that we play outside of the games,’’ Lt-col Josephs said.
‘‘It’s amazing publicity for the team and it fills a gap that we’ve had since the start.
He said the team were very appreciative of the efforts of Mr Finlayson and the South Canterbury community.
‘‘Working with Grant through the project has been great. He kept me informed the whole way through and it has been an amazing journey for both of us.
‘‘The support that’s been given to this is actually amazing. South Canterbury, you have done yourself proud and you have made us proud because this is all about helping veterans and serving personnel on their road to recovery.’’
The next Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, England, next year.
- Connor Haley