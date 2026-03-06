SC rallies for Invictus team

New Zealand Invictus Games team members and project contributors from around South Canterbury come together to celebrate the official handover of the new trailer. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

More than 50 South Canterbury organisations, businesses and individuals have banded together to help New Zealand’s Invictus Games team travel in style.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held at the Timaru Town and Country Club to officially hand over a South Canterbury-funded trailer for transporting the wheelchairs used for wheelchair basketball and rugby.

The Invictus Games is an international multisport event for serving military member and former serving members who were either injured, wounded, or fell ill during service.

Project co-ordinator Grant Finlayson said the trailer project had been in the works for the last couple of years.

‘‘I was chatting with Greg [Josephs, team manager] and he needed some money to help to the team. I said ‘I’m not going to give you any money but tell me what you need’ and he started reeling off the list.

‘‘He got to the trailer and I said ‘right, South Canterbury will get you a trailer’. Because of the economy it was a bit of slow process and we didn’t want to put pressure on anyone.

Celebrating a job well done are New Zealand Invictus Games team manager Lt-col Greg Josephs (left) and project co-ordinator Grant Finlayson. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY

‘‘The 50 or so South Canterbury companies and individuals have been incredibly generous and we’re pleased with what we have been able to provide for the team and I hope it works well for them.’’

New Zealand Invictus Games team manager Lieutenant-colonel Greg Josephs said the new trailer would be a massive asset for the team.

‘‘This is what we call a combat enabler, this now enables us to move around the country with our wheelchairs. I’ve been to the last three campaigns in a management role, and in New Zealand we do struggle to get exposure.’’

‘‘That ain’t going to be a problem any more, because this thing’s going to get towed around the country to all of our training camps and the competitions that we play outside of the games,’’ Lt-col Josephs said.

‘‘It’s amazing publicity for the team and it fills a gap that we’ve had since the start.

The new trailer features the logos of the South Canterbury organisations and businesses that contributed to the project.

‘‘Previously we just had to put them in the backs of vehicles or grab a trailer and chuck a tarp over the top. The wheelchairs are $18,000 each and now we can properly secure, store and maintain them when they’re not being used.’’

He said the team were very appreciative of the efforts of Mr Finlayson and the South Canterbury community.

‘‘Working with Grant through the project has been great. He kept me informed the whole way through and it has been an amazing journey for both of us.

‘‘The support that’s been given to this is actually amazing. South Canterbury, you have done yourself proud and you have made us proud because this is all about helping veterans and serving personnel on their road to recovery.’’

The next Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, England, next year.

- Connor Haley