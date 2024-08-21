Serious crash closes highway near Geraldine

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed a highway near Geraldine this afternoon.

Emergency services headed to the scene about 3.15pm.

“The crash reportedly involved two vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

The crash has closed State Highway 79 between Tiplady Rd and Kennedy St. Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

St John has advised that a rescue helicopter is also responding.