Strong showing to finish eighth

Celebrating a strong result at the national event in Christchurch last week are the South Canterbury under-19 boys softball team of (back row, from left) manager Treen Whiu, coach Adrian Whiu, Connor Stewart, Lachie Cater, Owen Young, Leo White, Charlie Quested, Cooper White, Ben Hunter-Brady, Anthony Baker, asst coach Jacob White, asst coach Vaughan Wilson and scorer Keri Murphy and, front, from left Zai Biggs, Regan Dickson, Carmichael Gamblin, Noah Powell, Cameron Jamieson, Marshall Wilson and Rhythm Robinson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A top performance left the South Canterbury under-19 boys team with an eighth-placed finish at the national softball championships in Christchurch last week.

With 13 provincial teams from around the country attending, this was a great result.

The boys began their pool play strongly, sticking with defending champion Hutt Valley throughout the seven innings game. The final score was 17-12.

Trailing 14-0 against Auckland in their next game was not the start they wanted. The boys fought hard to score six runs in the next two innings, before Auckland’s turn at bat finished the game 21-6.

The team finished the first day with a good 4-0 win over Otago.

They left the park on a high on the second day after beating Nelson 11-0 and Manawatu 4-1.

First up on the third day were eventual tournament winners Counties Manukau, who used their batting strength to take a 16-1 win.

South Canterbury finished fourth in their pool and faced Southland in the cross-over. A change to the lineup due to injuries, including a collision in the outfield that ended Ben Hunter-Brady’s tournament with a suspected concussion, unsettled the team. The final score was 10-1 to Southland.

Noah Powell and Anthony Baker featured in the top 10 on the batting stats after day three.

Playing off for eighth place, the final game of the tournament on Sunday morning was against Otago. The boys started strongly, scoring 10 runs in the first innings. Fielding was tight and the final score was 13-3 to South Canterbury. Home runs were scored by Owen Young (2) and Lachie Cater.

Minor associations are permitted four pick up players and Australian under-18 pitcher Noah Powell and Canadian Owen Young, who is playing for Rolleston over the summer, added valuable experience.

All of the team should be proud of their individual performances. Local standout players were Hunter-Brady, Cooper White and Anthony Baker.

South Canterbury Softball thanks Trust Aoraki and Pub Charity for their support and funding to enable the team to attend the tournament. — Keri Murphy, secretary South Canterbury Softball