Three bouts, three wins

Celebrating their victories at the Canterbury Boxing Association tournament are (from left) William Crooks, 13, Shou Saito, 16 and Lachlan O’Neill, 16. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In a recent clash in Woolston, Christchurch, three Timaru Boxing Club fighters got back to their winning ways.

William Crooks, Lachlan O’Neill and Shou Saito competed in the Canterbury Boxing Association tournament at the end of last month.

Looking to avenge his split-decision loss at the South Island Golden Gloves tournament, William again took on Papanui-based opponent Reggie Entese.

William went the distance but this time finished the bout with his hand raised, scoring a majority decision.

After starting his career last year with a three-bout winning streak, Lachlan entered the tournament with back-to-back losses on his record.

Much like William, Lachlan was determined to get back to winning ways.

He did so in a strong showing, bouncing back with a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Japanese exchange student Shou also made his competitive debut for the Timaru Boxing Club and recorded a hard-won majority decision.

Timaru Boxing Club coach Hannah Guthrie said it was great to see all the fighters pick up a win.

"It was a really good night at the office for us.

"They all did really well."

She put the recent performances down to hard work.

"We stepped up our training efforts a lot, added a few extra weekend sparring sessions and then the boys just picked up their work ethic.

"I think that extra hard work really made a difference for them. They really put themselves through it for this tournament."

She thanked Ranger Specialist Coatings for the sponsorship use of their van to get to and from tournaments around the South Island.

The three fighters will next turn their attention to the Canterbury championships at the beginning of next month and then to a home Timaru tournament on September 7.

CONNOR.HALEY@timarucourier.co.nz