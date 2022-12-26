Waimate waste plant rejected again

Image: Supplied/SIRRL

A second returned consent for a proposed waste incinerator plant in South Canterbury has the company behind it considering legal advice.

Resource consents for South Island Resource Recovery Limited's (SIRRL) Waimate plant were returned again on Wednesday by Canterbury Regional Council and Waimate District Council.

The first one was returned in October, also for being incomplete.

A council spokesperson, Hayleigh Brereton, said improvements had been made.

"While the resubmitted application addresses many of the matters raised in the previous version regarding adverse effects of the discharges to air, stormwater and wastewater - one critical issue remains," she explained.

"This is a very large proposal and the first of its kind in New Zealand, and would have some wide-reaching potential effects, including many unknown effects on mana whenua."

Brereton said the council believed a site cultural impact assessment with or by Te Rūnanga o Waihao was required.

"This remains an outstanding matter, and [the councils], therefore, consider the application incomplete."

SIRRL Director Paul Taylor said a cultural assessment was already under way.

But the council has said until it is completed, none of the consents will be accepted.

"SIRRL is currently considering legal advice on whether this decision was a breach of legal process, and that processing of the other reports that make up the Project Kea application should proceed in the meantime," Taylor explained.

The company can choose to submit a new application or lodge an official objection to the decision.