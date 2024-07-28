Army on a service mission

Peter Trevathan wants recruits to help restore war monuments throughout Clutha, such as the grave of Milton soldier William Anderson. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

A peaceful army is advancing into Clutha.

The New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) is a volunteer network committed to remembering servicemen and women and the restoration of their graves.

Local co-ordinator Peter Trevathan has travelled the district and identified many service graves in need of restoration. He has already done some restoration work in the Milton cemetery, with the support of the Milton RSA.

"There’s no Clutha Remembrance Army group yet, so we’re setting one up," he said.

"We’ll train newcomers with the guys from Dunedin to clean, restore and repaint the graves.

"I’ve been around most of the cemeteries in the district and seen there’s plenty of work to do ... and if people have an ancestor’s grave or memorial in a rough state we can clean it down for them, attach poppies, that sort of thing."

He said the NZRA was built on the efforts of volunteers united to honour the sacrifice of those who served, by returning dignity to their graves and ensuring their service is remembered.

"We’re ordinary people working together to locate and restore graves [and] research, record and share the stories of those who served.

"Our vision is ‘every service grave pristine, every service contribution remembered’."

So far more than 5000 NZRA volunteers in 57 regional teams have restored more than 150,000 graves in 80 cemeteries.

People interested in building the Clutha Remembrance Army can email Mr Trevathan at petebond058@hotmail.com, or contact the Milton RSA.