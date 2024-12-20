Bringing Christmas cheer with a festive spread

Helping to prepare 80 roast meals last week are (from left) Silver Fern Farms Finegand site manager Bronwyn Cairns, More FM staff member Rozel Taylor and Silver Fern Farms Finegand assistant plant manager Phil Prentice. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

More Clutha Christmas cheer was spread with a trove of Christmas dinners donated so no-one need miss out.

Last Thursday, a seasoned community co-operative home-cooked 80 roast meals to give to Clutha Budget Advisory Service Food Hub and Clutha Whanau Refuge.

"Not everyone gets Christmas dinner, but we can try to ensure anyone in a sudden and desperate situation locally will get one," Finegand site manager Bronwyn Cairns said.

Silver Fern Farms Finegand donated fresh lamb and beef for the hearty meals, More FM provided vegetables, Crescent Bar and Grill donated containers with lids decorated by pupils from St Mary’s School, Gore, and the team cooked the tall order at Balclutha Golf Club’s commercial kitchen.

The initiative highlights the power of community spirit during the festive season, ensuring that no-one is left without a little Christmas joy.

Clutha Budget Advisory Service food hub co-ordinator Amy Senada was "amazed" by the efforts to provide the meals.

"We just wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone involved for providing the meals.

"It’s incredible to be able to give people who may be struggling a prepared meal. We’re thankful to people like these who give what they can to help," Ms Senada said.

"Handing over a prepared meal to someone in need for Christmas Day will be such a rewarding thing, knowing they are not missing out."