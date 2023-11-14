Call for information on assault

Police say a daytime assault in a public South Otago location at the weekend was unusual and are appealing for information.

Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin, of Balclutha, said a 38-year-old man allegedly assaulted a woman near the Balclutha Bridge Reserve and Balclutha floodbank in broad daylight, between 12.20pm and 12.40pm on Sunday.

He said the pair were believed to be known to one another.

The woman received serious injuries during the incident, although no weapon was involved.

Snr Sgt Wakelin said the man was arrested, and appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with injuring with intent and threatening to kill.

"This is very unusual to see such an incident in the public arena during daytime.

"The incident has clearly escalated here beyond anything acceptable, and we feel confident, due to its central location and the nature of the incident, that members of the public may have observed what happened.

"Anybody with any information should contact us to help us secure the necessary support for the victim, and to ensure the offender is held accountable."

He said those experiencing family harm should reach out.

"We’d encourage anyone suffering family violence not to be afraid, and to reach out to police or other support organisations."