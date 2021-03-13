Candidates care for environment

Candidates for the Clutha District Council West Otago ward by-election Lloyd McCall and Gabrielle Mills addressed voters during a ‘‘meet the candidates’’ night at the West Otago Community Centre in Tapanui on Wednesday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

West Otago's next councillor is certain to be environmentally active.

Both candidates for a vacant Clutha District Council seat in West Otago spoke of their environmental interests during a "meet the candidates" night at the West Otago Community Centre in Tapanui on Wednesday.

A by-election for the seat will take place on Wednesday, following the resignation in December of long-standing councillor Michelle Kennedy, of Tapanui.

Candidates Gabrielle Mills and Lloyd McCall, both of Tapanui, presented personal statements to an audience of about 25 locals, before answering questions from the floor.

West Otago Lions hosted the night, chaired by member Lindsay Alderton.

Mrs Mills, a qualified counsellor and registered nurse, said she had returned to Tapanui about a decade ago, as the area presented "great opportunities" for families.

She said the area should capitalise on those opportunities to stimulate inward migration and economic growth.

"If elected, I’d encourage residents to share their ideas and thoughts with me around how we can grow and improve our home.

"I’d like to see new businesses coming into the district, bringing new skills and employment opportunities for locals. This snowballs into stronger school rolls, and increased demand for housing and infrastructure, creating a stronger economy for all."

Mrs Mills alluded to the council’s recent issues around wastewater non-compliance, and incoming central government changes to 3 Waters regulations.

She said all residents needed to review the ways in which they used water.

"It may impact how we wash our cars, how we grow our food, and fertilise our gardens. For example, what chemicals are we washing off into our stormwater, resulting in contamination of our waterways?"

Any incoming councillor would need to be equipped to address the changes brought about by the regulatory changes, she said.

"I believe we have a responsibility to continue to improve our environmental impact."

Mr McCall, a farmer and rural consultant, said he, too, wanted to bring his environmental background to the council.

He was a key figure in establishing and developing the award-winning, farmer-led Pomahaka Water Care Group, whose 160 members continue to explore and innovate methods for improving freshwater quality in the catchment.

He said he believed the council could "think more environmentally" on a broader range of issues.

"I commend the council’s reaction to the [wastewater compliance issues], and their efforts to communicate and rectify those issues.

"Councillors weren’t aware of what was happening until a late stage.

"I’d like to bring a more environmental viewpoint to the table."

Mr McCall said, were he elected, he would work to help communities have a greater say in local decision-making.

"I want communities to have more of a say in decision-making, before those decisions are made. We need to work out ways to communicate with our communities, and get them to come along to events, and share their input."

He said it had been a matter of personal pride during recent years to have learnt te reo Maori.

"I’d like to bring some Maoridom to the [council] table. We should all get in behind it, and open our eyes a little."

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan was invited to close the meeting.

He congratulated the candidates for helping foster democracy in the district.

"Having stood up here myself a few times over the years, I know how hard it can be — but how important — to stick your head above the parapet sometimes."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz