Saturday, 6 June 2020

10.13 am

Car fire near Balclutha 'suspicious'

    By John Gibb
    A car apparently earlier involved in an accident has been burned out in a suspicious fire near the Mt Cooee refuse landfill, southeast of Balclutha.

    Balclutha firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2.36am today and quickly extinguished it, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    The fire, which took place in a car park area on the side of the road near the landfill, was viewed as suspicious and had been referred to police, he said.

