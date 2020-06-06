Car fire near Balclutha 'suspicious'

A car apparently earlier involved in an accident has been burned out in a suspicious fire near the Mt Cooee refuse landfill, southeast of Balclutha.

Balclutha firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2.36am today and quickly extinguished it, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire, which took place in a car park area on the side of the road near the landfill, was viewed as suspicious and had been referred to police, he said.