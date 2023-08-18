Community board to seek land status report for reserve

ODT GRAPHIC

Lawrence officials have agreed to take the next step in establishing a potential affordable housing project in the town.

On Wednesday, Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board confirmed it would seek a land status report for one of three reserves in the town identified for potential future development.

This was a scaled-down option from an initial proposal to seek reports for all three of the reserves, on Solway, Peel and Harrington Sts.

Initially, the board will explore whether reserve status for the Harrington St Reserves can be revoked, allowing development of the land.

Acting board chairman Jock Martin told members at the meeting he believed the assessment — at a cost of $3500 to $5500 — was necessary to provide the community with information and options.

"We’ve got to actually assess that land first to see if it would even be possible to develop, so I believe we should progress these assessments.

"It’s sitting there doing nothing at present, so let’s at least find out what’s possible, and what steps might need to be taken."

Clutha District Council service delivery group manager, Jules Witt said the project was a "chicken and egg" situation at present.

"Before we spend too much money it would be good to see if we have critical mass [of community support] to make something happen. And depending on the origins of its reserve status, it may also practically be too costly or complex to revoke."

Board member Suzanne Stephenson said it was time to hold a community meeting about the project.

"[We can] provide details of what we’ve learnt, and what some of the options might be."

Members discussed what form any project might take, and whether it should focus on affordable housing alone.

The impetus for the project arose from a similar initiative in Kaitangata, which was providing affordable land and house packages to working households seeking first homes.

Board member Matt Little said the board should not lose sight of that vision.

"The original intent was to assist lower income families to access affordable housing. The private developer route would not allow this. So I believe we need to get a team together to drive this project before we spend this money."

Fellow member Tim Dickey suggested a combination of private development and community-led, affordable housing could also be successful.

The board hopes to receive the assessment before its final meeting of the year, on November 15.

