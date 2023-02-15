Community hub coming to life

Photo: Richard Davison

Balclutha’s new Clutha Community Hub begins to resemble its concept designs more closely, as contractors install glass, and make headway on completing the roof this week.

Clutha Community Hub Charitable Trust chairman Dale Anderson said the stakeholders were pleased with progress, which remained on track for a July opening this winter.

"I think the community is feeling really positive about this new asset now, as it starts to take shape and resemble the finished product. The interior fit-out is well under way, and we’re talking to a range of people about ways they might use the various spaces that will be available once it’s open."

Mr Anderson said recent news the facility would host a cinema was "massive" for the area.

"I don’t think Clutha has had a cinema since the 1970s. One of the things we were hoping for was exactly this sort of engagement with new projects ..."