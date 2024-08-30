Double trouble for Kaitangata drink-driver

Photo: ODT Files

A Kaitangata man whose car keys were confiscated by police for driving drunk was later caught behind the wheel again - in the same car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a business in Lakeside Rd, Kaitangata at 12.15pm yesterday after two people allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove to the premises and tried to enter.

Employees called the police who had the 54-year-old man driving undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 988mcg, had his licence suspended, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and received summons to appear in court.

Police also confiscated the man’s car keys.

His passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested due to a warrant for her arrest.

Later in the day, the man ‘‘went and found a spare set of car keys somewhere’’ and his vehicle was again spotted by police driving through Milton around 5pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was stopped a second time and again underwent breath testing procedures.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 656mcg, and due to him being suspended from driving almost five hours previously, his car was impounded.

He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol for a second time that day.

‘‘We’ve done what we can taking the keys off him and explained that his licence was suspended but he’s obviously made the conscious effort to go get another set of keys to continue driving around,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning and the man would appear at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz