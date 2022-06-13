Monday, 13 June 2022

11.59 am

Drivers hurt in two vehicle crash in Balclutha

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Emergency services at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Balclutha. Photo: Richard Davison
    Emergency services at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Balclutha. Photo: Richard Davison
    Two drivers have been hurt in a collision between a truck and a car near the Balclutha bridge.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the intersection of Essex St and Chromer St about 11.30am.

    A lane was initially blocked and both drivers sustained minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter