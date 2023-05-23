Familiar face at helm of trust

New Clutha Licensing Trust general manager Ross Balloch gets back to basics at his old haunt, the Rosebank Lodge, last week. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Regular patrons of South Otago hostelries may find themselves doing a double take during the next few weeks.

Former Rosebank Lodge manager Ross Balloch has returned to the Clutha Licensing Trust after a 10-year trip round the South and will now take on the trust’s general manager role.

The position has been vacant since the beginning of March, when former manager Mike Curtis resigned suddenly following four years in charge.

Mr Balloch said anyone who knew him from his seven years at the lodge would understand he would be focusing on hospitality first and foremost.

"I love being embedded in our community, and being able to add that personal touch to people’s hospitality experiences.

"Trends in this sector change all the time, but at the end of the day it’s about building the right team and delivering great front-of-house experiences for people."

He said he had come "full circle" after stints at the Thomas Green pub and restaurant in Gore, and Liquorland Centrepoint in Invercargill.

It was almost 10 years to the day since he left the Rosebank Lodge, which he had managed with wife Anna.

"It’s great to be back in Clutha where my family and I have some good memories.

"I’ve still got a few friends up this way and, seeing some of the faces here at the Rosie today, it almost feels like I never left."

Mr Balloch, who was born in Lawrence, said it was an exciting time for the trust and for hospitality in Clutha.

"Having worked across most aspects of the industry during the past 30 years, I’ve come here looking for a bigger challenge and right now the trust has big goals backed by big projects.

"Times are certainly challenging with inflation biting, but there’s a lot of excitement in the trust about the redevelopment of the former Hotel South Otago site, and we’re keen to get pegs in the ground and get that moving."

The trust announced a $3 million rebuild of the 63-year-old central Balclutha hotel in June last year.

Construction work at the site is yet to begin, following its demolition and clearance in October.

He said he expected further details of the venue’s final design and hospitality offering to be released soon.

"I want people to realise the trust is here for them.

"We do good, the community does good."

