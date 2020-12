PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Goldsmith family from Dunedin had new kayaks in their Christmas stockings.

Michael Goldsmith had previously hired canoes to paddle the Clutha River, but wanted to share his water-borne adventures with his family.

Enjoying the sunshine during a test run in Otago Harbour yesterday are (from left) Rachael with Teddy the dog, Harry (6), and Michael.