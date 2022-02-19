Feedback about latest proposed tree-felling due

The Clutha District Council is hoping its latest proposal to fell amenity trees does not prove to be a "saw" point.

The council has announced plans to fell a total of nine mature trees in Naish Park, Balclutha and Victoria Park, Kaitangata, and is seeking public feedback on the proposals.

Consultation on the matter ends tomorrow.

In 2018, the council was taken to court by Balclutha resident Maxine Evans over the felling of two trees in a Christie St reserve.

The case was decided in the council’s favour in early 2020.

In a press release, council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said the council had received the felling requests from two separate community groups.

In Naish Park, the Balclutha Bowling Club had requested three birches adjoining its building be removed.

"The concern is that the leaves are filling the gutters of the bowling club building. An arborist has assessed the trees and there are no concerns regarding their health, although they are nearing the end of their lives."

In Victoria Park, the community pool committee had requested that two trees overshadowing the pool be removed to allow more sunlight to help heat the facility.

"In addition, council’s arborist has assessed Victoria Park trees and recommended four others be removed for health reasons, because they are encroaching on power lines, or for safety reasons."

In November last year, arboreal controversy again flared up when the Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board proposed felling a mature oak tree overhanging a footpath in Lawrence.

The board agreed to the removal after a professional report said the tree was a safety hazard because its acorns and leaves made the steep track slippery.

Board chairman Geoff Davidson said earlier this week despite public resistance the decision remained unchanged, although a date for the oak’s removal remained to be set.

Mr Witt told the Otago Daily Times consultation on tree removal was likely to increase.

"Public interest in amenity trees has increased significantly in recent years. It is likely that unless trees need to be removed due to health and safety reasons there will be some form of public consultation in the future."

Submissions can be made on the council website, at www.cluthadc.govt.nz/council/consultation.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz