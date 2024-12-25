Four injured in Balclutha crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Balclutha.
A police spokesman said they received reports of the crash on the highway near Benhar Rd, about 5.30pm.
The road was closed for a time but by 6.15pm one lane had reopened and stop/go management was in place.
One person was seriously injured and three people sustained moderate injuries, the spokesman said.