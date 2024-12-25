Wednesday, 25 December 2024

Four injured in Balclutha crash

    By Tim Scott
    Four people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Balclutha.

    A police spokesman said they received reports of the crash on the highway near Benhar Rd, about 5.30pm.

    The road was closed for a time but by 6.15pm one lane had reopened and stop/go management was in place.

    One person was seriously injured and three people sustained moderate injuries, the spokesman said.