On the home stretch

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Clutha District Council contractors continue work to remove the old Hinahina Bridge, near Owaka in the Catlins.

Staged demolition of the 140m bridge — which spans the Catlins River — began in December, and is scheduled to be completed soon.

A new, $3.4million single-lane structure is expected to be open by July, and will include a cycle and pedestrian lane, and be weight-rated for fully-laden logging trucks.

In the meantime, an 8km detour along the lake’s southern side links Jack’s Bay residents with Owaka.