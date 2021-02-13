Saturday, 13 February 2021

On the home stretch

    By Richard Davison
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Clutha District Council contractors continue work to remove the old Hinahina Bridge, near Owaka in the Catlins.

    Staged demolition of the 140m bridge — which spans the Catlins River — began in December, and is scheduled to be completed soon.

    A new, $3.4million single-lane structure is expected to be open by July, and will include a cycle and pedestrian lane, and be weight-rated for fully-laden logging trucks.

    In the meantime, an 8km detour along the lake’s southern side links Jack’s Bay residents with Owaka.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter