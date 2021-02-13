On the home stretch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Staged demolition of the 140m bridge — which spans the Catlins River — began in December, and is scheduled to be completed soon.
A new, $3.4million single-lane structure is expected to be open by July, and will include a cycle and pedestrian lane, and be weight-rated for fully-laden logging trucks.
In the meantime, an 8km detour along the lake’s southern side links Jack’s Bay residents with Owaka.