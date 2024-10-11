Library staff worried over increase in verbal aggression

Council head of libraries and visitor information Debbie Duncan. FILE PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

An increase in verbal aggression from some library users is worrying staff and visitors in South Otago.

The disturbing trend came to light at yesterday’s Clutha District Council regulatory and community committee meeting in Balclutha.

Council head of libraries and visitor information Debbie Duncan told councillors the behaviour seemed to reflect what was happening elsewhere in New Zealand public facilities, where more people simply seemed "angry about things".

"People are angry about a lot of things at present, and sometimes just offload on us. It’s having a negative impact on the enjoyment of both staff and other library users, and making staff feel uncomfortable," Ms Duncan said.

As centres of information, libraries were places people should be allowed to voice and discuss opinions freely, she said.

"It’s about the way people are expressing their views, which can be in ways others perceive to be threatening or aggressive."

Councillors expressed uniform concern about the situation, and questioned senior council staff on safety measures.

Cr Simon McAtamney queried whether the incidents were caused by repeat offenders, and were targeted at libraries.

Ms Duncan said the instances of aggression were not confined to any individual or group of individuals, and tended to be from people already using the libraries for normal purposes, who then became heated.

Cr Ken Payne said he was very concerned about the report.

"Do you ever feel isolated or unsafe in that building when that happens? Are you concerned someone might jump over the counter and attack a staff member physically, for example?"

Cr Wayne Felts asked whether library staff should have a "safe room" to use, in cases where a visitor became aggressive.

Council chief executive Steve Hill said options like safe rooms were matters the council looked at regularly as part of risk assessments.

The council’s health and safety team was working with Ms Duncan and library staff to ensure appropriate measures were in place, he said.

Ms Duncan said anyone behaving inappropriately could be asked to leave.

"[It’s] expected that all users of our facilities act in a respectful manner towards other visitors and staff alike. Any people behaving in a confrontational manner or using any form of abusive language are requested to either stop or leave the facility."

