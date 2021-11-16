Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Life-saving action at Otago prison

    The prison near Milton. Photo: ODT
    Otago Corrections Facility staff may have saved the life of an inmate who was rushed to hospital yesterday.

    Prison director Lyndal Miles said staff responded to a medical incident involving a man in custody in the afternoon.

    Corrections officers provided first aid until emergency services arrived and the man was transferred to hospital for further treatment.

    ‘‘It appears the fast and skilled intervention of staff kept the man alive and I am hugely proud of their actions.

    ‘‘Due to our legislative obligations... we are limited in what further information we can provide about this specific incident,’’ she said.

     

