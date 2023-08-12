Lights, camera ... action!

The Riviera Cinema owners Grace and Chris Rottenberry can barely control their excitement about the Balclutha cinema’s official opening yesterday evening. Photo: Evelyn Thorn

She is here — Barbie is officially in Balclutha.

The Riviera Cinema in Balclutha’s new community hub opened yesterday with a sold-out opening night showing the pink-themed film, with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One showing on the screen too.

Locals piled into the unfinished Te Pou Ō Mata-Au — Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre to get their movie theatre fix as the sun went down and the screen lit up.

Cinema owners Chris and Grace Rottenberry said they were "excited" to bring their dreams to life.

"We’re feeling every emotion in the books," Mrs Rottenberry said.

"It’s been very busy for the last couple of weeks. We’re just so excited to see everyone’s reactions when they walk in and sit down."

The cinema contains a 2m-high and 5m-wide screen with surround sound, 32 premium seats and three two-seater couches.

Initially, it will just provide snacks and drinks.

The new cinema would give locals, especially young people, something to do in their free time, they said.

"We’ve heard from a lot of locals the cinema will be a perfect spot for teenagers, dates, children — there’s really something for everyone," Mr Rottenberry said.

The last permanent cinema in Balclutha was the Old Britannia Theatre, which stopped screening films around the 1970s.

Screening dates, films and times will be available on the cinema’s website and phone app.

The cinema is the first enterprise inside the hub to officially open.

A grand opening of the community hub will be held later this month.

