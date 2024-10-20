Motorcyclist injured after colliding with barrier

A motorcyclist was taken to Dunedin Hospital after colliding with a barrier on State Highway 1, in Milton, this evening.

A Police spokesman said the motorcyclist was travelling through Milton about 5.30pm when they lost control and hit a barrier near the intersection with Shakespeare and Gray St.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance crew took the man to hospital in a moderate condition.

The road (SH1) was closed for a short time while Fire and Emergency New Zealand firefighters and the other emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Clutha Police are investigating the cause of the crash.