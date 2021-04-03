One critical after early morning crash near Clinton

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash near Clinton early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a vehicle crashed into a culvert on State Highway 1 between Clinton and Gore, at 2.26am.

No-one was trapped, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they were also called to the crash and remained at the scene until 10.55am. The serious crash unit also attended.

St John said in a media alert one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.