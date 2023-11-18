Pet project for dog park endorsed

Lawrence resident Lucy Hibbert-Foy and Gordy the labrador. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Lawrence may receive its own dog park, after a local dog-lover’s pet project received unanimous public endorsement.

Waitahuna resident Lucy Hibbert-Foy presented a proposal for a new dog park in Lawrence to the Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board during its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Mrs Hibbert-Foy, who is semi-retired, was moved to put forward the proposal after acquiring Gordy the Labrador earlier this year and learning the limitations of local dog-walking locations.

Wanting to canvass the district’s opinion, she distributed a survey last month, which had since garnered more than 200 positive responses, she told the board.

"I think this is a strong endorsement for the project, and I’m very pleased to be involved in moving it forward."

The survey had received no signed negative responses.

Board members praised the effort behind the proposal, and endorsed adding the dog park project to the list of Clutha District Council Our Place Community Plan projects.

Ward Cr Jock Martin said although he was personally behind a new dog park, he believed the wider district should be consulted regarding any possible rates impact before proceeding.

"We’ve obviously got a lot of working dogs in the district, but do we know how many domestic pets there are?"

Mrs Hibbert-Foy said precise dog numbers were pending from the council, but capital costs for the new park were likely to be low.

"We’ve received indications of community and sponsorship support for the park that should make any construction costs minimal.

"It would come down to maintenance costs for council, and any volunteers."

Council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said maintenance costs for a 6000sqm park could be as low as 32 cents per ratepayer per week.

Board member Tim Dickey said he believed any costs would be offset by the potential benefits of the park as a public attraction.

"I think benefits go beyond the immediate community. As the proposal points out, if travellers and visitors know it’s there, it’s another reason to stop for a coffee and a walk."

The council would look at possible locations for the proposed new facility, which could include a council-owned plot between the town’s wastewater plant and camping ground.

