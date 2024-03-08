Pool handed over to community ownership

Signing over the Kaitangata pool to community ownership recently are (from left) Kaitangata Pool chairwoman Judy Maguire, Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan and Clutha District Council chief executive Steve Hill. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A South Otago community is hoping to create a splash by upgrading its swimming pool, after it took formal ownership recently.

The Clutha District Council handed over ownership to the Kaitangata Community Pool committee during a ceremony and family swim at the facility late last month.

The council will provide a yet-to-be-determined annual sum to help the committee run the pool, and the group will raise further funding for maintenance and upgrades through grants and community events.

Discussions about Kaitangata adopting its pool into community ownership began during long-term planning in 2015, after the Clutha District Council issued an ultimatum regarding its possible closure.

At the time, figures showed the pool was used 436 times during 2014, at a cost of $117.31 a swim.

Clutha District deputy chief executive Jules Witt said the recent handover was simply a formal milestone in a process that had been held up by Covid and planning.

Mr Witt said the council ceded operation of the pool to the pool committee in 2015, which adopted the pool informally and established a key system for access.

Committee member Emma Kell said taking formal ownership was a satisfying moment for the community.

"Our committee are a small group of committed and hard-working locals and, since establishment, we’ve made many improvements."

These included redecorations; pump, filter, valve, pipework and security upgrades and a roof replacement, she said.

However, more remained to be done, and work towards fundraising and and improvements could now begin in earnest.

Kaitangata residents and Clutha district officials celebrate the formal handover of the town’s pool to community ownership recently.

"[The facility] is in need of a major upgrade. With the backing of the community, the committee has big plans to refurbish the pool.

"We want to develop a pool facility that is modern and warm and will be used by the local community and surrounding districts. [We believe] a pool refurbishment would ensure year-round usage by families with younger children, older people, the school and those who currently travel to the nearest heated pool in Balclutha. [An] outdoor splash pad would become a drawcard for families with children."

Plans for improvements included replacement of the windows; heating the pool; upgrade of the changing rooms, toilets, office and kitchenette; an interactive outdoor area for younger children and non-swimmers; disability access and automated covers.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the group had "transformed" the pool’s fortunes.

"Typical of the positive, ‘can-do’ attitude from Kaitangata, a group of community champions have put the effort in over recent years to transform the pool into a real asset, with a new structure that’s appropriate for its long-term success."

